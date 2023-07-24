

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Public Storage (PSA) Monday announced a deal to acquire Simply Self Storage from Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. or BREIT for $2.2 billion. The transaction is expected to be closed in the third quarter.



The BREIT portfolio comprises of 127 wholly-owned properties and 9 million net rentable square feet spread across 18 states. Around 65 percent of the properties are in high-growth Sunbelt markets.



Joe Russell, Public Storage's CEO, said: '.This acquisition reflects the continued execution of our multi-factor external growth platform, which includes acquisitions, development, redevelopment, expansion, and third-party management.'



Since 2019, Public Storage has expanded its portfolio by around 55 million net rentable square feet, or 34 percent, through $10.6 billion of acquisitions, development, and redevelopment, including Simply.



