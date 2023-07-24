BrightRock Gold Corp. Appoints Engineer, Inventor, and Entrepreneur Aarya Shahsavar, P. Eng., to its Board of Directors

GURNEE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2023 / BrightRock Gold Corp. (OTC PINK:BRGC) is delighted to announce the addition of Aarya Shahsavar, the co-founder and chief executive officer of Innocorps Research Corporation (Innocorps), to its esteemed board of directors. The recent appointment enhances the composition of the board with seasoned executives and engineers, thereby creating significant prospects for achieving sustainable water autonomy and implementing dependable, environmentally friendly approaches for the company's remote lithium mining project in Arizona.

Aarya Shahsavar, P. Eng., is presently leading development as Chief Engineer for the Circular City consortium in the Department of National Defense Innovation for Defense Excellence and Security's (IDEaS) Pop Up City Contest. The outcome of this X-Prize-style contest is to deploy a full-scale relocatable camp that offers comprehensive reductions in energy, water, and waste utility systems over the current Relocatable Temporary Camps (RTC) used by the Canadian Armed Forces. The IDEaS Pop-Up City Contest is set to enter its concluding stage in August 2023. In this phase, Innocorps participants will be in charge of the Circular City consortium, which will compete against the other top two finalist consortiums for a $2 million prize based on how well their systems perform in simulated environments.

Aarya's plan for Innocorps and Circular City after the Pop Up City Contest is to use this experience and the relevant dual-use technologies that have been developed to meet the ESG requirements for mining companies, especially for remote mine exploration camps, to help minimize the potential environmental effects of new mines that will need to be built to drive the next phase of the sustainable energy transition. With his background in Engineering Physics, seven granted patents, and three more patents pending, he brings a first-principles approach to tackling problems.

Mac J. Shahsavar, P. Eng., Chairman and CEO of BRGC expressed his appreciation for the opportunity to have his son become a part of the BrightRock team. "Our dedication persists in constructing a workforce of exceptional caliber, possessing a comprehensive spectrum of knowledge. Aarya is expected to play a crucial role in the areas of water treatment, sustainability, and the establishment of our company's Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) efforts for the Midnight Owl Lithium Project."

About BrightRock Gold Corp.

BrightRock Gold Corp. is a lithium exploration company focused on developing its flagship project "Revival of the Midnight Owl Mine". Previously known in historical records as the "Lithium King Mine," it is located approximately 13 miles east of Wickenburg, Arizona. BrightRock Gold Corp. holds 100% ownership and interest in the "Midnight Owl Mine," along with an adjoining 4000 acres, or 196 lode claims. A lithium pegmatite project strategically located within 170 miles of three billion-dollar gigafactories under current construction. The company is seeking to develop this portfolio of lithium-rich assets to become a major supplier of lithium-based products.

To learn more about BrightRock Gold Corp. Visit:

Corporate Website: http://brightrockgold.com/and/or https://northamericalithium.com/

Corporate Twitter: https://twitter.com/brightrock_corp

Corporate Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/brgc-corp

Corporate Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brightrock_gold_corp/

CONTACT:

BrightRock Gold Corporation

Phone 866-600-5444

brightrockgold@gmail.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to future events, including our ability to raise capital, or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause materially different results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc. Our public filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc are available from commercial document retrieval services and at the website maintained by the OTC Markets at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/BRGC/disclosure

SOURCE: BrightRock Gold Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/769893/BrightRock-Gold-Corp-Appoints-Engineer-Inventor-and-Entrepreneur-Aarya-Shahsavar-P-Eng-to-its-Board-of-Directors