

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Consumer goods company Unilever plc (UN) Tuesday reported profit before tax of 5.267 billion euros for the first half, 20.8% higher than 4.359 billion euros in the comparable period last year, helped by growth in almost all segments.



Net profit increased to 3.548 billion euros or 1.40 euros per share from 2.905 billion euros or 1.13 euros per share a year ago.



Underlying profit was 3.534 billion euros or 1.39 euros per share, compared with 3.44 billion euros or 1.34 euros per share last year.



Turnover for the first half grew 2.7% to 30.428 billion euros from 29.623 billion euros in the previous year.



Unilever said its underlying sales growth in the first half was 9.1%.



The company's Board has declared a quarterly interim dividend of 0.4268 euros per share to be paid on August 31, to shareholders of record on August 4.



Looking forward, the company expects underlying sales growth for the full year to be above 5%, ahead of its multi-year range.



