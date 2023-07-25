Kaneka and Itochu have switched on a solar microgrid in Japan. It is powered exclusively by 2.2 MW of PV and 6 MWh of storage capacity. It will sell power to the eight companies operating at the site via a power purchase agreement.Japanese solar panel manufacturer Kaneka has completed an industrial microgrid in Toyooka, Hyogo prefecture, Japan. The microgrid is powered exclusively by 2.2 MW of PV systems and batteries with a storage capacity of 6 MWh. The PV systems were installed on the roofs of the eight companies operating at the site. The companies agreed to buy the power generated by the ...

