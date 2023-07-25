DJ Prodware: Significant Increase in Revenue for H1 2023: EUR108.3M (+24.1%)

Prodware Prodware: Significant Increase in Revenue for H1 2023: EUR108.3M (+24.1%) 25-Jul-2023 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press Release Paris, July 25th, 2023 - 5:45pm Significant Increase in Revenue for H1 2023: EUR108.3M (+24.1%) -- Over 40% growth in SaaS revenue -- Plus EUR16.7M with new acquisition of WESTPOLE Unaudited revenue - IFRS standards (in EURM) 2023 2022 Variation in reported data Variation on a like-for-like basis TOTAL H1 108.3 87.3 +24.1% +4.9%

1st half 2023 sees Business Performance Headed in a Positive Direction

Prodware generated a revenue of EUR108.3 million in the first half of 2023, compared to EUR87.3 million in the first half of 2022, showing a significant increase of 24.1% in reported data. Like-for-like growth stands at 4.9% incorporating the acquisition adjustment following the purchase of WESTPOLE in March 2023. While the macroeconomic context remains uncertain, Prodware continues to work towards strengthening its business model with major focus on driving more organic growth while pursuing a targeted external growth strategy.

Revenue from inhouse software development continues to grow, reaching EUR36.2 million, showing a significant increase of 20.0%, and now accounts for 33.4% of the overall revenue.

The Integration/Services business shows an increase of 16.3% at EUR38.5M.

Revenue from SaaS, including associated services (comprising 51.8% of the overall activity), is on a significant growth curve of 18.2%, amounting to EUR56.1 million. Prodware is leveraging the efforts made over the past several years to build up its recurrent revenue stream, leading to higher profit margins and less business volatility. From a geographic perspective, the share of international sales has significantly increased with the integration of WESTPOLE, the new business entity. International revenue amounts to EUR67.5 million, accounting for 62.3% of the total revenue, compared to 50.3% for the same period in 2022, representing a 12-point increase.

Positive Outlook Prodware is poised for a promising second half, with business growth expected to thrive driven by the synergy of its core activities and WESTPOLE BELUX's contribution, a business unit specialized in the Public and Banking/Insurance sectors.

About Prodware With 30 years of experience and know-how in IT innovation, we strive to provide value and expertise to our customers around the world. Whether we're implementing the most ambitious cloud strategies, developing AI-powered decision-making tools, or creating IoT applications, Prodware is always at the cutting edge of innovation. Since its inception, Prodware has leveraged technological progress to help businesses prepare for the future by creating new economic models for the manufacturing, sales, distribution, finance, and business service industries. The Prodware group includes more than 1 400 employees across 14 countries. It generated revenues of EUR188.3M in 2022. Prodware SA is listed on Euronext Growth and is eligible for FCPI and SME PEA. For more information: www.prodware-group.com PRODWARE Stéphane Conrard Deputy CEO T: 0979 999 000 investisseurs@prodware.fr PRESSE Gilles Broquelet CapValue T: 01 80 81 50 00 gbroquelet@capvalue.fr EURONEXT GROWTH ISIN FR0010313486 - ALPRO - FTSE 972 Services informatiques Prodware est éligible FCPI - Entreprise responsable, Prodware est adhérent du Global Compact.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: PRODWARE - PR Revenue S1 2023 - 25.07.2023

=---------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Prodware 45 Quai de la Seine 75019 Paris France ISIN: FR0010313486 Euronext Ticker: ALPRO AMF Category: Inside information / News release on accounts, results EQS News ID: 1688015 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1688015 25-Jul-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1688015&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 25, 2023 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)