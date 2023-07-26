

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GSK plc (GSK.L) Wednesday reported profit before tax of 1.987 billion pounds in the second quarter, higher than 896 million pounds in the comparable period last year, driven by strong sales growth.



Excluding one-time items, adjusted profit before tax rose to 2.016 billion pounds from 1.825 billion pounds in the previous year.



Profit attributable to shareholders from continuing operations increased to 1.624 billion pounds or 40.1p per share from 706 million pounds or 17.5p per share a year ago.



Adjusted profit from continuing operations was 1.571 billion pounds or 38.8p per share, compared with 1.398 billion pounds or 34.7p per share prior year.



Turnover for the quarter grew to 7.178 billion pounds from 6.929 billion pounds last year.



The Board has declared a second interim dividend for 2023 of 14p per share, to be paid on 12 October. The ex-dividend date will be August 17.



Looking forward, the company has raised its annual outlook at constant exchange rates, driven by strong business momentum across all product areas. GSK now sees turnover for the full year to increase 8%-10%, up from previously provided range of 6%-8%. Adjusted earnings per share is expected to rise in the range of 14%-17% compared with 12%-15%.



For the full year, GSK plans to pay a dividend of 56.5p per share.



