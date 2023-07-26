

SLOUGH (dpa-AFX) - Nutrition products maker Reckitt Benckiser (RBGPF.PK, RB.L) on Wednesday reported slightly lower earnings for the half year, but net revenues grew over 8 percent, with 6.0 percent growth on a LFL basis, reflecting price/mix improvements, driven by carry-over pricing and innovation-led price increases.



For the first half, the Group's net income slid to 1.24 billion pounds from last year's 1.34 billion pounds and earnings per share slipped to 172.8 pence from 187.8 pence. On an adjusted basis, earnings per share from continuing operations declined to 173.0 pence from 178.6 pence last year.



The Group's net revenue for the first half rose by 8.1 percent, on IFRS basis, to 7.45 billion pounds. The Group said North America and Europe delivered a strong performance in the first half and Developing Markets also delivered a strong performance with the exception of ASEAN.



In addition, the Board said it recommends an interim 2023 dividend of 76.6 pence, an increase of 5 percent. The dividend will be paid on 15 September 2023 to shareholders on the register at the record date of 4 August 2023.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance Cyber Security Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können. Hier klicken