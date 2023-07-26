TUT Fitness Group Inc.: TUT Fitness Partners with London Drugs to Bring the TUT Trainer Microgym Direct to Customers

Special In-Store Appearance with TUT Ambassador Andre De Grasse, 11 time Olympic and World Championship Medalist Sprinter

Key HighLights:

The TUT Trainer MicroGym and Rower will launch in 10 select London Drugs locations in July as well as online, and feature prominently in the London Drugs flyer.

London Drugs is one of Western Canada's largest retailers, serving more than 45 million customers each year, and has been consistently voted British Columbia's top brand.

TUT Ambassador Andre De Grasse, 11-time Olympic and World Championship Medalist Sprinter, will be making an in-store appearance July 30th at 4 pm at the London Drugs Langley location during the weekend of the Canadian Track and Field Championships, July 27-30th, 2023.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2023 / TUT Fitness Group Inc. (TSXV:GYM)(Frankfurt:7PG) ("TUT' or the "Company'), a leading provider of high-performance and affordable Microgyms, is pleased to announce that it has partnered with London Drugs, one of Western Canada's largest retailers, to bring the TUT Trainer Microgym to 45 million new customers. Beginning in July, London Drugs customers will be able to experience a full demonstration and workout using the TUT Trainer in 10 different London Drugs' stores.

TUT Fitness is revolutionizing portable full-body resistance strength training with its TUT Trainer Microgym and attachment Rower ideally engineered for pilates and yoga style resistance workouts. With a sleek and elegant design, minimal footprint and weighing less than 12 lbs, the TUT Trainer offers over 350 different exercises utilizing the latest patented resistance band technology. Priced under CDN$1000, it provides customers with greater versatility, convenience, and performance at an affordable price.

"We understand our customer's desires for products that support their overall health and wellness," said Clint Mahlman, President and COO of London Drugs. "We are excited to partner with TUT Fitness to offer our customers a new type of workout experience that will help support their fitness journey and goals."

"London Drugs is a retail innovator and one of BC's most trusted and beloved brands," said TUT founder and CEO, Rob Smith, "and with their commitment to health, wellness and the community they are the perfect partner. The TUT Trainer is an easy-to-set-up, versatile, full-body workout system that complements and integrates with any gym configuration or personal trainer program. We are thrilled to be working with London Drugs and excited to celebrate this launch with one of Canada's most inspiring and decorated athletes, Andre De Grasse, a TUT Ambassador who is incorporating the Microgym into his training for next year's Olympics."

TUT on the Beach https://youtu.be/NS-84yvGJlo

TUT Easy Installation: https://youtu.be/Se1CDo_2KmE

Andre De Grasse on the TUT Trainer: https://youtu.be/KDnnC1HPH6w

The TUT Trainer Microgym are now available at the following 10 select London Drugs locations, as well as online.

Store #74 - 2230 West Broadway, Vancouver, British Columbia

Store#5 - 2032 Lonsdale Ave, North Vancouver, British Columbia

Store#4 - 525 West Broadway, Vancouver, British Columbia

Store#54 - 3170 Tillicum Road, Victoria, British Columbia

Store#47 - 22709 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, British Columbia

Store#12 - 1950 Harvey Avenue, Kelowna, British Columbia

Store#45 - 11704 - 104th Avenue, Edmonton, Alberta T5K 2T6

Store#15 - 2929 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, British Columbia

Store#37 - 5237 - 48th Avenue, Delta, British Columbia

Store#18 - 20202 - 66th Ave., Langley, British Columbia

Launch event, featuring TUT Ambassador Andre De Grasse, 11-time Olympic and World Championship Medalist Sprinter.

Date: July 30, 2023

Time: 4:00 pm

Venue: 20202 66th Avenue, Langley, BC

No RSVP is required

The TUT Trainer microgym retails for $997 and can be financed for as little as $40 per month (24 payments).

www.tutfitnessgroup.com | Corporate Video |Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | LinkedIn | YouTube

# # #

TUT TRAINER Microgym PRODUCT SPECS:

High-performance microgym

Quick and easy to set up (15 minutes)

No power required

Small footprint (<2 sq. ft.)

Portable - train anywhere (11.6 lbs / 5kg)

Complements any gym setting (commercial / home)

Resistance loads up to 200 lbs (90 kg)

Less than half the price of leading home gym brands

TUT Training App* (over 350 exercises and OnDemand Workout Classes) [1]

Fitness professionals interested in sharing the TUT Fitness advantage with their clients and communities can join the TUT Fitness Athlete Affiliate Program.

For distribution, sales, and partnership inquiries please contact us at info@tutfitnessgroup.com

ABOUT LONDON DRUGS

Founded in 1945, B.C.-based London Drugs sells to every province and territory in Canada through its online store www.londondrugs.com and has 79 physical stores in more than 35 major markets throughout British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. London Drugs offers customers a range of products from digital cameras and cosmetics to computers and televisions. Renowned for its creative approach to retailing, the company employs more than 9,000 people with pharmacy and health care services at the heart of its business. Committed to innovation and superior customer service, London Drugs has established itself as a reputable and caring Canadian company that supports Canadian brands and continues to position itself for future growth and development.

For more information and requests for interviews, please contact:

Louise Stoddart

tartanbond

louise.stoddart@tartanbond.com

(604) 351-3623

Facebook /LondonDrugs

Twitter @LondonDrugs

Instagram @LondonDrugs

Hashtag Intel LondonDrugs

ABOUT TUT FITNESS GROUP:

TUT Fitness is a Vancouver-based designer and Canadian manufacturer of high-performance and affordable fitness products, targeting the US$15.13B global home fitness equipment market, which is expected to hit US$21.84B by 2026. [2]

TUT's industry-first patented resistance band technology (stackable TUT Plates) is the backbone of the TUT Trainer Microgym, a high-performance and versatile alternative to bulky exercise machines and free weights. Weighing only 11.6 lbs, the TUT Trainer differs from traditional machines by allowing progressive resistance to be added to any rep or movement. Using just 36 ounces of calibrated resistance bands, and able to generate up to 200 lbs. of resistance the user experiences constant and incremental Time Under Tension (TUT) throughout the complete range of motion, and assistance with form. The patented resistance band technology and unique gym design ensures maximum full body muscle recruitment, and multiplanar movement, without added pressure to joints or tendons. The TUT Trainer replicates everything you can do in the gym with more than 350 exercises delivering all-in-one functional strength, prehab/rehab and cardio training in less than 2 square feet of space. Leveraging TUT's resistance band technology the complementary TUT Rower is great for demanding cardio yoga and pilates style resistance training , and weighs only 21 lbs, rounding out the perfect all-in-one multi purpose gym and cardio solution.

For further information please contact:

Rob Smith

CEO, TUT Fitness Group Inc.

robs@tutfitnessgroup.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements or information, which include the preferred affiliate sales program, TUT Fitness Group licensing its technology, expectations, and outcomes from the TUT Fitness Group's patented technology, development of technologies, the expectations and expected outcomes with the advisors, the Company's mission and goals, the benefits and expectations from the patents and overall IP portfolio, the expected customer demand for TUT Fitness Group's products, increase in distribution and sales, global expansion, the updates to TUT products, future plans, regulatory approvals and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions, the ability to manage operating expenses, security threats, and dependence on key personnel and including those other risks filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the demand for its products, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, failure to obtain regulatory approval, the continued availability of capital and financing, equipment and technology failures, litigation, increase in operating costs, lack of demand for the Company's products and services, the impact of COVID-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, competition, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, exchange rate fluctuations, government regulations, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

1 Integrates with Apple Watch/Healthkit, Fitbit, Garmin, Withings, My Fitness Pal.

2 Source: Research and Markets (July 14, 2022)

SOURCE: TUT Fitness Group Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/770345/TUT-Fitness-Partners-with-London-Drugs-to-Bring-the-TUT-TrainerTM-Microgym-Direct-to-Customers