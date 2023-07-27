

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Food retailer Casino Guichard Perrachon SA (0HB1.L) Thursday reported a loss before tax of 2.355 billion euros for the first half of the year, wider than 439 million euros loss in the comparable period last year.



Net loss from continuing operations was 2.147 billion euros or 20.35 euros per share compared with a loss of 263 million euros or 2.84 euros per share in the previous year.



Excluding one-time items, Underlying loss was 1.332 billion euros compared with 133 million euros a year ago.



Net sales for the half-year period declined 4.2% to 10.964 billion euros from 11.45 billion euros a year ago.



Net sales in the second quarter was 5.527 billion euros, down 1.2% on a like-for-like basis.



