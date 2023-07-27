

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Enel S.p.A. (ENLAY.PK, EN), an Italian producer and distributor of electricity and gas, on Thursday reported a rise in net profit for the first-half of 2023, reflecting a positive performance of ordinary operations, which more than offset the rise in net financial expense attributable to the increase in gross debt and interest rate evolution.



In addition, Enel has confirmed its full-year earnings guidance.



For the six-month period, the company posted a net income of 2.513 billion euros or 0.24 euro per share, higher than 1.692 billion euros or 0.16 euro per share in the first half of 2022.



Net ordinary income stood at 3.279 billion euros, compared with 2.157 billion euros of last year.



Pre-tax income was at 4.531 billion euros as against 3.590 billion euros of previous year period.



Operating profit rose to 6.125 billion euros from 4.523 billion euros of 2022.



EBIT stood at 6.125 billion euros, compared with 4.5231 billion euros a year ago.



EBITDA improved to 9.676 billion euros from last year's 8.203 billion euros.



Revenue moved down to 47.095 billion euros from previous year's 65.630 billion euros. This reflects decline in commodity sale prices on end-user markets, in an energy scenario characterized by greater price stability than in the first half of 2022.



Looking ahead, citing its first-half solid performance, Group still expects its full-year 2023 ordinary EBITDA to be in the range of 20.4 billion -21 billion euros with net ordinary income of 6.1 billion euros -6.3 billion euros.



In addition, Enel confirmed its full-year dividend of 0.43 euro per share, in line with what was announced in its 2023-25 strategic plan.



