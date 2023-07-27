NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE (dpa-AFX) - Sage Group plc (SGE.L), an enterprise software company, Thursday said its revenue for the 9-month period increased 10% to 1.63 billion pounds from 1.481 billion pounds in the comparable period last year, driven by growth in all regions.
Recurring revenue for the period grew 12% year-on-year at 1.562 billion pounds, helped by a 29% rise in cloud revenue to 1.201 billion pounds.
Looking forward, the company has reaffirmed its full-year outlook.
