

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE (dpa-AFX) - Sage Group plc (SGE.L), an enterprise software company, Thursday said its revenue for the 9-month period increased 10% to 1.63 billion pounds from 1.481 billion pounds in the comparable period last year, driven by growth in all regions.



Recurring revenue for the period grew 12% year-on-year at 1.562 billion pounds, helped by a 29% rise in cloud revenue to 1.201 billion pounds.



Looking forward, the company has reaffirmed its full-year outlook.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance Cyber Security Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können. Hier klicken