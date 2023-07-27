Cboe Global Markets, Inc.: Cboe Global Markets Receives Approval for Clearing Margined Digital Asset Futures

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2023 / As regulatory scrutiny intensifies in the cryptocurrency industry, Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) has secured a significant milestone by obtaining government approval for clearing margined digital asset futures.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has granted an amended order of registration to Cboe Clear Digital, allowing the clearing organization to provide clearing services for futures on digital assets to futures commission merchants. This new capability complements Cboe's existing clearing of fully collateralized futures and swaps, further solidifying the company's position as a leader in the evolving landscape of cryptocurrency trading and market infrastructure.

Expanding The Reach Of Digital Asset Futures

The approval by the CFTC authorizes Cboe to extend its clearing operations to include margined digital asset futures, thus enabling market participants to engage in leveraged trading of cryptocurrency derivatives. This move signifies a crucial step forward in bridging the traditional futures market structure with the rapidly growing digital asset space. By offering clearing services for margined digital asset futures, Cboe is positioned to provide enhanced opportunities for investors seeking exposure to cryptocurrencies while operating within established regulatory frameworks.

Regulatory Compliance And Risk Mitigation

CFTC Commissioner Christy Goldsmith Romero commended Cboe for its responsible approach to expanding into the digital asset futures market. In a separate statement, Romero highlighted Cboe's adherence to traditional futures market structures and regulatory frameworks, emphasizing the implementation of prudent risk-mitigation measures and demonstrating Cboe's commitment to customer protection, oversight, transparency, and effective risk management. By engaging with regulatory authorities and actively addressing concerns related to risk, Cboe sets a positive example for the industry, ensuring that appropriate crypto activities are conducted within the regulated space.

A Bridge Between Digital Assets And The Investing Public

With the CFTC's backing, Cboe has officially extended its derivatives reach into a new threshold, serving the cryptocurrency community while utilizing the futures market. By embracing regulatory compliance and establishing a secure environment for digital asset trading, Cboe aims to act as the bridge between digital assets and the broader investing public. The company's strategic move allows investors to access the potential opportunities offered by cryptocurrencies while mitigating risks and ensuring compliance with government regulations.

Looking Ahead

Cboe's approval for clearing margined digital asset futures positions the company at the forefront of the evolving cryptocurrency market. As cryptocurrencies gain more recognition and adoption, the demand for regulated trading platforms continues to grow. Cboe's expansion into clearing margined digital asset futures aligns with the company's commitment to product innovation and addressing the evolving needs of investors.

By leveraging its expertise in derivatives and risk management, Cboe aims to foster a safe and responsible trading environment for digital assets while providing market participants with new avenues for capitalizing on the potential of cryptocurrencies. Slowly, the company is looking to become the bridge between digital assets and the investing public and to do so safely, responsibly and with regulatory compliance.

