BTS GROUP AB (publ.) Lynn Collins, Ph.D., Head of Assessment for North America at BTS, and Sandra Hartog, Partner Emeritus at BTS, contributed to the recently published book, Talent Assessment: Embracing Innovation and Mitigating Risk in the Digital Age. The book, edited by Tracy Kantrowitz, Douglas H. Reynolds, and John Scott, is part of The Society of Industrial and Organizational Psychology Professional Practice Series and was published by Oxford University Press in July 2023.

Collins contributed to two insightful chapters. The first, entitled "Reflections on Assessment for Development," provides considerations surrounding, and valuable insights into, the use of assessments within the context of leadership development. The second chapter, co-authored with Hartog, is titled "The Full (Assessment) Monty: Accelerating Individual and Organizational Development." This case study delves into strategies and practices that enhance both individual and organizational growth through assessment processes.

Collins and Hartog's contributions showcase BTS's expertise in and commitment to staying at the forefront of talent assessments.

"I am thrilled to have been invited to contribute to this essential series on trends and innovations alongside our talented peers," said Collins. "Sandra and I hope that our reflections on talent assessments provide valuable perspectives and highlight our dedication to empowering organizations through effective assessment practices."

For more information about Talent Assessment: Embracing Innovation and Mitigating Risk in the Digital Age, please visit Oxford University Press online.

About BTS:

BTS is a consultancy specializing in the people side of strategy. For over three decades we've been designing powerful experiences that have a profound and lasting impact on businesses and their people. Our next-generation approach combines deep business knowledge with transformational development to help your people and your company evolve together and turn strategy into results. BTS is a public company trading on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol BTS B.

About the book:

Talent Assessment: Embracing Innovation and Mitigating Risk in the Digital Age provides an up-to-date record of innovations, research summaries, and case studies of the most cutting-edge topics in talent assessment. The book includes short chapters on the most pressing topics in I-O psychology and assessment, enabling the reader to quickly understand current issues in talent assessment.

