

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Bouygues S.A. (BOUYY.PK) Friday said its net profit in the first half of the year increased 78% to 225 million euros from 147 million euros a year ago, driven primarily by sales growth due to increased contribution from Equans as well as commercial performance in most of the business segments.



Sales for the first half grew 41% to 26.136 billion euros from 18.531 billion euros last year.



For 2023, the company expects sales to be flat compared with 2022.



