

BRASILIA (dpa-AFX) - Vale S.A. (VALE) iron ore pellets maker, on Friday reported lower earnings for the second quarter that reflected lower revenues as well as absence of income from discontinued operations that it recorded last year.



Quarterly earnings fell to $928 million or $0.20 per share from $6.203 billion or $1.32 per share for the same period of the previous year.



Twelve analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Consensus estimates typically exclude one-time items.



Operating income decreased to $2.872 billion from $4.291 billion last year.



Adjusted EBITDA decreased to $3.874 billion from $5.254 billion of the prior year bringing down the EBITDA margin to 40 percent from 47 percent.



Proforma EBITDA declined to $4.145 billion from $5.534 billion of the previous year on lower realized prices of iron ore fines and nickel.



Net operating revenues dropped to $9.673 billion from $11.157 billion of last year. The Street estimate for revenue was $9.92 billion for the quarter.



The company also had reported a one-time gain of $2.058 billion from discontinued operations in the second quarter of last year, that is absent this year.



On Thursday, shares of Vale closed at $14.75 on the New York Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken