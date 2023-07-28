

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Komatsu Ltd. (KMTUY.PK), a Japanese manufacturer of construction, mining, forestry, and military equipment, reported Friday that its first-quarter net income attributable to the company increased 31 percent to 105.43 billion Japanese yen from last year's 80.45 billion yen.



Operating income climbed 57.1 percent from the prior year to 147.02 billion yen, benefited by improved selling prices in most regions of the world and the Japanese yen's depreciation.



The operating income ratio increased 4.1 percentage points to 16.3 percent.



Consolidated net sales totaled 899.55 billion yen, an increase of 17.8 percent from 763.81 billion yen a year ago.



Further, Komatsu continues to expect a decrease in consolidated net sales for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024. Operating income is still expected to be flat, while net income attributable would decrease mainly due to an increase in interest expenses caused by higher interest rates.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken