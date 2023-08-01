

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - XP Power Limited (XPP.L) manufacturer of power supply solutions, announced on Tuesday the appointment of Matt Webb as its new chief financial officer, effective September 4.



He will succeed David Stibbs who has been the interim finance chief over the last five months following the resignation of the previous CFO in February.



Webb has more than 25 years' experience where he has served in executive roles in companies like Luceco plc, Ferguson plc, BPB plc and Saint-Gobain.



Currently, shares of XP Power are trading at 2040 pence down 2.86% on the London Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken