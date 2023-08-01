

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - U.K.-based provider of specialist geotechnical services Keller Group plc (KLR.L) on Tuesday announced vastly higher interim results for the first half year ended June 2023. The company registered better first half performance in revenue and underlying profit.



Profit before tax increased 70 percent to 43.1 million pounds versus 25.4 million pounds in the corresponding period of the previous year.



Underlying profit before tax increased to 53.5 million pounds, from 37.3 million pounds in the prior-year period.



Profit stood at 33.2 million pounds or 45 pence per share versus 18.3 million pounds or 24.9 pence per share in the year-ago period.



Underlying profit stood at 41.3 million pounds or 56 pence per share, as compared with 27.8 million pounds or 37.9 pence per share in the prior-year period.



Revenue increased 10 percent to 1,466.3 million pounds, from 1,333.4 million pounds in the half year ended June 2022. On a constant currency basis, the growth was 6 percent.



Performance was mainly driven by improved performance at North America Foundations and a strong margin performance at Suncoast,



The company has increased the interim dividend per share by 5 percent to 13.9 pence, from 13.2 pence in the first half of the previous period, reflecting strong performance and confidence in both the second half and the longer-term prospects.



