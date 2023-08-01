Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.08.2023
Pieno Zvaigzdes: Unaudited financial results of AB Pieno žvaigždes for the six months of 2023

According to preliminary unaudited data, the sales revenue of AB Pieno žvaigždes in the first six months of 2023 was EUR 98.1 million, or 3.5% lower than a year earlier (six-month sales revenue of EUR 101.7 million in 2023).
EBITDA in the first six months of 2023 was EUR 11.2 million, compared to EBITDA of EUR 2.5 million a year ago.

In the first six months of 2023, the company generated a net profit of EUR 7.5 million. In the first six months of 2022, the company had a loss of EUR 0.8 million.

Audrius Statulevicius
CFO
+370 52461419


