ACCESSWIRE
01.08.2023 | 19:50
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Q&A With David Rabuano, Chief Sustainability Officer, Owens Corning

Originally published in Owens Corning's 2022 Sustainability Report

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2023 / In 2022, Owens Corning announced the promotion of David Rabuano to the position of Senior Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer (CSO). In the first year in his new role, David has led the effort to accelerate the next phase of our sustainability journey. In this report and Q&A, we are pleased to formally introduce David to all our stakeholders and discuss Our Mission at Work to further integrate sustainability into all aspects of our business.

Click here to watch the video and read the transcript.

"I have a holistic view of sustainability and what it's going to take to achieve our goals."

Read more

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Owens Corning on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Owens Corning
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/owens-corning
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Owens Corning

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/771563/QA-With-David-Rabuano-Chief-Sustainability-Officer-Owens-Corning

