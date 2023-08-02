The Fragrant World of a Bath & Body Works Intern

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2023 / Bath & Body Works



Reyna Reyes took part in the summer internship program at Bath & Body Works.

I was a high school senior during the start of the pandemic, graduating high school and starting my college experience masked up in almost an entirely virtual world. Like many people in my generation, I am tired of the virtual experience, but have become accustomed to the flexibility it brings. The internship program at Bath & Body Works was the perfect mix of everything I was looking for; an established retailer, a hybrid internship that would give that face-to-face professional experience I've lacked, but simultaneously not have me confined to a cubicle for summer. Furthermore, it was a brand that I'd used for years, and an established retailer.

Throughout this internship, this company makes the most of having our intern cohort in Columbus. We got to view the behind the scenes of Beauty Park, Bath & Body Works' manufacturing, packaging, and distribution campus, meeting various supply chain partners. We also visited several Bath & Body Works retail locations. As an intern on the External Communications Team, I've sat in during TV interviews and by the second week I met our CEO, Gina Boswell while she prepared for a press interview.

Going above and beyond the basic onboarding experience, training videos, various workshops and a speaker series, Bath & Body Works gave interns the opportunity to talk with some of the highest-level executives in the business. Through all this we're included in the business as if we were full-time associates and are encouraged to meet and network throughout the company. Firsthand we've seen how much Bath & Body Works cares about their associates and their development, as they've set aside time for our professional development and networking.

The experience allows me to explore various paths in the business. I'm interested in external communications because of its multifaceted nature. In my internship position I've seen how this role works within a large company balancing information and tasks from different branches of the business.

Another great part of this experience is meeting and networking with the other interns. Coming from 28 colleges and universities across 14 states, we're a diverse group that from the beginning was open- minded and welcoming. Leading up to the start of our program we had several virtual networking opportunities with everyone's favorite thing in the world, awkward icebreakers.

While I've gained greater experience in writing, research, social media and media relations, what I've learned most is that if you never ask then you'll never know and getting out of your comfort zone is never as scary as it seems. If you have a question about something, you're usually not alone. It can seem scary to do something new, but new experiences lead to bigger and better things down the road. The more I find myself pushing myself to do things I'm uncomfortable with, the easier it becomes.

Professionally and personally, I love interning with Bath & Body Works. Plus, a discount and occasional free products is the cherry on top. A few of my favorite Rose Water and Ivy scented products are coming back to school with me.

For more information on internship opportunities at Bath & Body Works, visit bbwinc.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Bath & Body Works on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Bath & Body Works

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/bath-body-works

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Bath & Body Works

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/771848/The-Fragrant-World-of-a-Bath-Body-Works-Intern