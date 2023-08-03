

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Belgian brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev NV/SA (BUD) Thursday reported net profit of $339 million or $0.17 per share for the second quarter, lower than 1.597 billion or $0.79 per share in the same quarter a year ago.



Excluding one-time items, underlying profit was 1.452 billion or $0.72 per share compared with 1.468 billion or $0.73 per share last year.



According to the company, normalised EBITDA or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization increased 5% to $4.909 billion.



The company said its revenue for the quarter increased 7.2% to $15.12 billion from $14.793 billion last year driven by pricing actions and other revenue management initiatives.



Looking forward, AB InBev expects EBITDA to grow in line with its medium-term outlook of between 4%-8%, and revenue to rise ahead of EBITDA.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken