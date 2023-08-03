

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - German luxury carmaker BMW AG (BMW.L, BAMXF.PK, BAMXY.PK) reported Thursday weak net profit in the second quarter, while pre-tax profit increased with higher revenues. The company also maintained fiscal 2023 outlook.



For the quarter, Group net profit dropped 2.9 percent to 2.96 billion euros from last year's 3.05 billion euros. Earnings per share, however, increased 2.1 percent to 4.39 euros from 4.30 euros a year ago.



Profit before tax grew 7.5 percent from last year to 4.22 billion euros, and EBIT climbed 26.8 percent to 4.34 billion euros.



Group revenues increased 7 percent to 37.22 billion euros from prior year's 34.77 billion euros.



Automotive segment deliveries grew 11.3 percent to 626,726 units and motorcycles deliveries grew 8 percent to 64,936 units.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, the company still projects group profit before tax to decrease significantly, mainly due to the absence of prior year's one-time gain of 7.7 billion euros in conjunction with the remeasurement of the BMW Group's previous at-equity interest in BMW Brilliance.



Excluding the one-time gain, Group profit before tax for 2023 would be significantly higher than for the preceding year.



BMW Group now expects to record a solid year-on-year increase in deliveries to customers in 2023, due to improved vehicle availability, high order intake and positive sales volume trends.



Earlier this month, the company raised EBIT margin outlook for the automotive segment to be in the range of 9 to 10.5 percent. Previously the company expected in the corridor of 8 to 10 percent.



