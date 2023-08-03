

NEUBIBERG (dpa-AFX) - Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY), a German semiconductor company, reported that its third-quarter net income rose to 831 million euros or 0.63 euros per share from 517 million euros or 0.39 euros per share in the same quarter last year.



Adjusted earnings per share were 0.68 euros compared to 0.49 euros in the prior year.



Group revenue for the third quarter of the 2023 fiscal year rose to 4.09 billion euros from 3.62 billion euros in the prior year.



Based on an assumed exchange rate of US$1.10 to the euro, Infineon expects to generate revenue of around 4 billion euros in the fourth quarter of the 2023 fiscal year.



Infineon expects unchanged to generate revenue of around 16.2 billion euros in the2023 fiscal year, based on an assumed exchange rate of US$1.10 to the euro. This is equivalent to a growth rate of 14 percent compared with the 2022 fiscal Year.



