

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Pennon Group plc (PNN.L), a clean water and wastewater services provider, announced Thursday that Chief Financial Officer Paul Boote intends to step down from his role at the end of the calendar year, citing family reasons.



The company appointed Steve Buck to succeed Boote as CFO. Buck will be appointed to the Board in November 2023 and will take up his role as CFO for Pennon Group and its subsidiaries at the end of December 2023.



Boote, who was with Pennon over the past 13 years, will leave the business following the half year 2023/24 results, at the end of December, ensuring an orderly handover with Steve.



Buck is currently on the board of Anglian Water Group as Chief Financial Officer, a role he has held for the past four years. He previously held senior roles at Centrica Plc, including Group Head, Finance and Transformation, and as Finance Director, British Gas, following an earlier career spanning over sixteen years in the water sector.



