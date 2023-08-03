London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - August 3, 2023) - The automotive manufacturing operation is drastically changing due to rapid advancements in technology, ever-more demanding regulations and car buyers who expect more than just a vehicle. The challenges facing the industry provide opportunities for OEMs to capitalize and maximize return on the significant investment needed to facilitate the transition into the world of electrification.

With this in mind, we at Reuters Events Automotive have created 'The State of Automotive Manufacturing Bundle', which will include feature talking points and opinions from market leaders such as General Motors, VW, Groupe Renault, BYD, Lucid Motors, and many more.

This bundle includes:

Whitepaper : How the US auto industry is embracing EV manufacturing

: How the US auto industry is embracing EV manufacturing Webinar insights : Key points from Reuters' webinar, 'Deliver an EV-future-proofed manufacturing operation'

: Key points from Reuters' webinar, 'Deliver an EV-future-proofed manufacturing operation' Recorded interview with Dr Mano Rao, former senior director, global IT manufacturing, General Motors

with Dr Mano Rao, former senior director, global IT manufacturing, General Motors Exclusive Q&A : Insights from confirmed speakers at Reuters Automotive USA 2023 on some of the most pressing questions facing the industry

Marlo Vitous, Senior Vice President - Purchasing & Supply Chain , Stellantis Chris Jenny, Director, Operations Finance , Rivian Chris Yotive, Senior Director Business Development and Partnerships , BYD Ruben Lopez Cha, Supply Chain Director , Toyota Motor Company Mike Chaffins, Vice President Supply Chain , DeLorean Motor Company

: Insights from confirmed speakers at Reuters Automotive USA 2023 on some of the most pressing questions facing the industry

Automotive manufacturing topics from insights and discussions had by industry leaders across our portfolio of conferences, interviews and recent webinars include:

Protecting supply chains and overcoming geo-political uncertainty

Vertical integration of supply chains to take matters into your own hands

The role of big data analytics to help improve throughput efficiency and quality

Sustainable manufacturing and end-to-end supply chains

