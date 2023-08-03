Regulatory News:
Groupe SEB (Paris:SK) announces that its 2023 Half-year Financial Report has been made available to the public and filed with the "Autorité des Marchés Financiers" (AMF).
It includes:
- the condensed consolidated financial statements as of June 30th, 2023;
- the half-year activity report;
- the statement by the person responsible for the half-year financial report; and
- the Statutory Auditors' report on the half-year consolidated financial statements.
This document is available in French, under the conditions defined by the current laws and regulations and may be consulted:
- in the regulatory information space on Groupe SEB's website: https://www.groupeseb.com/en/regulated-information
- in Groupe SEB's website publications:
https://www.groupeseb.com/en/finance/diary-and-publications
The English translation of this document will be available in the coming days on Groupe SEB's website.
Next key dates 2023
October 26 after market
9-month 2023 sales and financial data
Find us on www.groupeseb.com
World reference in small domestic equipment, Groupe SEB operates with a unique portfolio of 33 top brands including Tefal, Seb, Rowenta, Moulinex, Krups, Lagostina, All-Clad, WMF, Emsa, Supor, marketed through multi-format retailing. Selling more than 400 million products a year, it deploys a long-term strategy focused on innovation, international development, competitiveness, and client service. Present in over 150 countries, Groupe SEB generated sales near €8 billion in 2022 and has more than 33,000 employees worldwide.
