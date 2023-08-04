

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - De La Rue plc (DLAR.L) a specialty business services company, on Friday announced the appointment of Dean Moore as its new interim chief financial officer and executive director, effective immediately.



He will succeed Charles Andrews, who has been the interim finance chief following the resignation of the previous CFO in January.



Moore is currently the non-executive director of the company and will continue with this position while performing the role of the interim chief financial officer.



The company intends to search for a full-time chief financial officer over the coming months.



On Thursday, shares of De La Rue closed at 47.10 pence down 3.48% on the London Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken