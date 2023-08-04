Anzeige
Freitag, 04.08.2023
Sondermeldung 4.8.2023: Kurschance! Und warum hier heute noch rein…!?
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23
PR Newswire
04.08.2023
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 04

4 August 2023

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 120,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 570.297. The highest price paid per share was 574.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 565.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0147% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 492,164,568 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 814,883,259. Rightmove holds 12,006,253 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the "UK MAR"), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

1162

569.00

08:19:44

974

569.00

08:20:22

1196

570.40

08:25:15

1164

570.40

08:25:15

1003

570.60

08:31:41

1007

571.40

08:35:41

542

571.00

08:38:04

516

571.00

08:38:04

1121

570.80

08:42:09

815

570.40

08:45:13

370

570.40

08:45:13

1120

570.80

08:58:15

580

571.60

09:03:06

511

571.60

09:03:06

1116

572.80

09:11:27

966

572.80

09:18:35

1147

573.20

09:22:20

1182

571.80

09:34:56

975

571.60

09:42:35

1084

571.00

09:47:43

1108

572.00

10:04:11

1082

572.40

10:20:23

1181

572.60

10:24:35

1102

571.80

10:33:12

968

571.00

10:57:46

1079

570.80

10:57:50

1162

570.20

11:04:06

778

570.40

11:15:05

260

570.40

11:15:05

954

570.00

11:23:21

136

569.80

11:36:33

1023

569.80

11:36:33

531

569.80

11:45:28

561

569.80

11:45:28

1135

569.20

11:53:10

689

569.00

12:00:48

324

569.00

12:00:48

1121

568.20

12:19:16

1083

568.20

12:30:11

595

568.00

12:37:11

467

568.00

12:37:11

616

568.00

12:37:51

571

568.00

12:37:51

1046

567.40

12:47:32

1324

567.80

12:59:27

1032

567.80

12:59:27

1071

567.80

13:02:16

1114

567.80

13:05:13

1069

567.80

13:10:56

969

568.00

13:18:22

1008

568.60

13:25:15

993

568.20

13:29:55

105

570.40

13:30:51

988

570.40

13:30:51

998

570.00

13:31:08

1125

569.20

13:33:15

1138

567.80

13:36:47

1170

568.00

13:43:27

1010

568.40

13:46:39

1045

569.00

13:52:38

956

568.60

13:56:00

866

567.20

13:58:32

119

567.20

13:58:32

1076

567.00

14:00:10

1135

566.60

14:11:16

985

565.40

14:13:14

1294

567.20

14:23:47

719

566.80

14:23:47

385

566.80

14:23:47

139

566.60

14:29:20

869

566.60

14:29:20

1085

566.20

14:30:01

1170

566.00

14:30:03

1003

566.20

14:35:02

580

567.00

14:37:19

580

567.20

14:38:02

465

567.20

14:38:02

1169

567.00

14:38:04

1105

567.80

14:40:12

1095

568.40

14:41:01

1046

568.20

14:42:59

1047

569.00

14:45:02

1107

569.60

14:48:51

1060

569.60

14:49:03

1060

569.40

14:49:23

579

569.40

14:49:23

414

569.40

14:49:23

76

569.40

14:49:23

99

569.40

14:49:23

1

569.40

14:51:06

1047

569.20

14:51:17

284

568.00

14:54:22

684

568.00

14:54:22

993

568.40

14:56:21

1130

569.40

15:00:50

1088

569.40

15:00:50

1139

569.40

15:00:50

921

570.40

15:03:42

192

570.40

15:03:42

1186

570.40

15:03:42

115

570.60

15:05:11

579

570.60

15:05:11

480

570.60

15:05:11

373

571.40

15:13:05

630

571.40

15:13:05

454

571.20

15:13:21

501

571.20

15:13:21

1118

571.20

15:13:21

408

572.00

15:21:21

1026

572.00

15:21:21

1173

571.80

15:21:22

1081

572.00

15:25:36

5

573.00

15:32:15

29

573.00

15:32:15

52

573.00

15:32:15

35

573.00

15:32:15

1052

573.00

15:33:02

1190

573.00

15:33:02

579

573.00

15:33:02

490

573.00

15:33:02

887

572.80

15:38:17

107

572.80

15:38:17

929

572.80

15:39:49

135

572.80

15:39:49

1098

572.60

15:39:50

1125

573.60

15:50:24

1063

573.60

15:50:24

5

574.00

15:55:21

1185

574.40

15:56:31

978

574.00

15:57:02

580

574.20

15:57:02

540

574.20

15:57:02

909

573.60

16:00:11

217

573.60

16:00:11

1097

573.40

16:02:40

997

573.40

16:04:18

975

573.40

16:07:15

579

573.40

16:07:15

441

573.40

16:07:15

1046

573.40

16:09:23

1113

573.80

16:14:04

1043

573.80

16:14:04

1

573.80

16:14:04

1161

573.80

16:17:06

579

573.80

16:18:06

991

573.60

16:18:08

1003

574.60

16:20:50

520

574.40

16:22:34

1096

574.40

16:22:34


