Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 04
4 August 2023
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 120,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 570.297. The highest price paid per share was 574.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 565.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0147% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 492,164,568 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 814,883,259. Rightmove holds 12,006,253 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the "UK MAR"), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
1162
569.00
08:19:44
974
569.00
08:20:22
1196
570.40
08:25:15
1164
570.40
08:25:15
1003
570.60
08:31:41
1007
571.40
08:35:41
542
571.00
08:38:04
516
571.00
08:38:04
1121
570.80
08:42:09
815
570.40
08:45:13
370
570.40
08:45:13
1120
570.80
08:58:15
580
571.60
09:03:06
511
571.60
09:03:06
1116
572.80
09:11:27
966
572.80
09:18:35
1147
573.20
09:22:20
1182
571.80
09:34:56
975
571.60
09:42:35
1084
571.00
09:47:43
1108
572.00
10:04:11
1082
572.40
10:20:23
1181
572.60
10:24:35
1102
571.80
10:33:12
968
571.00
10:57:46
1079
570.80
10:57:50
1162
570.20
11:04:06
778
570.40
11:15:05
260
570.40
11:15:05
954
570.00
11:23:21
136
569.80
11:36:33
1023
569.80
11:36:33
531
569.80
11:45:28
561
569.80
11:45:28
1135
569.20
11:53:10
689
569.00
12:00:48
324
569.00
12:00:48
1121
568.20
12:19:16
1083
568.20
12:30:11
595
568.00
12:37:11
467
568.00
12:37:11
616
568.00
12:37:51
571
568.00
12:37:51
1046
567.40
12:47:32
1324
567.80
12:59:27
1032
567.80
12:59:27
1071
567.80
13:02:16
1114
567.80
13:05:13
1069
567.80
13:10:56
969
568.00
13:18:22
1008
568.60
13:25:15
993
568.20
13:29:55
105
570.40
13:30:51
988
570.40
13:30:51
998
570.00
13:31:08
1125
569.20
13:33:15
1138
567.80
13:36:47
1170
568.00
13:43:27
1010
568.40
13:46:39
1045
569.00
13:52:38
956
568.60
13:56:00
866
567.20
13:58:32
119
567.20
13:58:32
1076
567.00
14:00:10
1135
566.60
14:11:16
985
565.40
14:13:14
1294
567.20
14:23:47
719
566.80
14:23:47
385
566.80
14:23:47
139
566.60
14:29:20
869
566.60
14:29:20
1085
566.20
14:30:01
1170
566.00
14:30:03
1003
566.20
14:35:02
580
567.00
14:37:19
580
567.20
14:38:02
465
567.20
14:38:02
1169
567.00
14:38:04
1105
567.80
14:40:12
1095
568.40
14:41:01
1046
568.20
14:42:59
1047
569.00
14:45:02
1107
569.60
14:48:51
1060
569.60
14:49:03
1060
569.40
14:49:23
579
569.40
14:49:23
414
569.40
14:49:23
76
569.40
14:49:23
99
569.40
14:49:23
1
569.40
14:51:06
1047
569.20
14:51:17
284
568.00
14:54:22
684
568.00
14:54:22
993
568.40
14:56:21
1130
569.40
15:00:50
1088
569.40
15:00:50
1139
569.40
15:00:50
921
570.40
15:03:42
192
570.40
15:03:42
1186
570.40
15:03:42
115
570.60
15:05:11
579
570.60
15:05:11
480
570.60
15:05:11
373
571.40
15:13:05
630
571.40
15:13:05
454
571.20
15:13:21
501
571.20
15:13:21
1118
571.20
15:13:21
408
572.00
15:21:21
1026
572.00
15:21:21
1173
571.80
15:21:22
1081
572.00
15:25:36
5
573.00
15:32:15
29
573.00
15:32:15
52
573.00
15:32:15
35
573.00
15:32:15
1052
573.00
15:33:02
1190
573.00
15:33:02
579
573.00
15:33:02
490
573.00
15:33:02
887
572.80
15:38:17
107
572.80
15:38:17
929
572.80
15:39:49
135
572.80
15:39:49
1098
572.60
15:39:50
1125
573.60
15:50:24
1063
573.60
15:50:24
5
574.00
15:55:21
1185
574.40
15:56:31
978
574.00
15:57:02
580
574.20
15:57:02
540
574.20
15:57:02
909
573.60
16:00:11
217
573.60
16:00:11
1097
573.40
16:02:40
997
573.40
16:04:18
975
573.40
16:07:15
579
573.40
16:07:15
441
573.40
16:07:15
1046
573.40
16:09:23
1113
573.80
16:14:04
1043
573.80
16:14:04
1
573.80
16:14:04
1161
573.80
16:17:06
579
573.80
16:18:06
991
573.60
16:18:08
1003
574.60
16:20:50
520
574.40
16:22:34
1096
574.40
16:22:34