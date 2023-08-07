

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Sohu.com Limited (SOHU) reported that its net loss attributable to the company for the second quarter was US$21.20 million or US$0.62 per ADS, compared to net income of US$8.67 million or US$0.25 per ADS in the second quarter of 2022.



Operating expenses were US$138 million, up 5% year-over-year.



Non-GAAP net loss attributable to the company was US$17.88 million or US$0.52 per ADS, compared to net income of US$12.44 million or $0.36 per ADS last year.



Total revenues were US$152.09 million, down 22% year-over-year.



For the third quarter of 2023, Sohu estimates GAAP net loss attributable to the company to be between US$23 million and US$33 million and Non-GAAP net loss attributable to the company of US$20 million to US$30 million.



Brand advertising revenues for the third -quarter is expected to be between US$21 million and US$24 million; this implies an annual decrease of 7% to 18%, and a sequential decrease of nil to 12%.



