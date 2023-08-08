Anzeige
Dienstag, 08.08.2023
Heute im Fokus der Anleger: NuGen Medical mit bedeutender Meldung!
WKN: A1W58K | ISIN: US76680R2067 | Ticker-Symbol: 3RCA
Tradegate
07.08.23
20:59 Uhr
35,450 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RINGCENTRAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RINGCENTRAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
31,50032,30007.08.
35,90036,05007.08.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY16,000+0,28 %
RINGCENTRAL INC35,4500,00 %
