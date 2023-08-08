

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) said that its executive vice president and chief financial officer Tarek Robbiati will step down on August 25, 2023.



Robbiati is departing the company to accept the chief executive officer role at RingCentral Inc.



HPE has named Jeremy Cox, senior vice president, corporate controller and chief tax officer, as interim chief financial officer while the company and its Board of Directors conduct a search for a new CFO.



HPE reaffirmed financial guidance for fiscal 2023.



HPE will announce its third quarter fiscal 2023 earnings on August 29, 2023.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken