

DENHAM (dpa-AFX) - InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) Tuesday reported profit before tax of $567 million for the first half, higher than $299 million in the previous-year period, helped by revenue growth on improved trading conditions.



Net profit increased to $459 million or 265.3 cents per basic share from $216 million or 117.4 cents per basic share a year ago.



Excluding one-time items, adjusted earnings were $316 million or 182.7 cents per share, up from $224 million or 121.7 cents per share last year.



Total revenue for the half-year period grew 24.1% to $2.226 billion from $1.794 billion last year.



Revenue from reportable segments was $1.031 billion, up 22.7% from $840 million in the previous year.



IHG said its Group comparable RevPARa improved by 24.1% in the first half.



The company's Board has declared an interim dividend of 48.3 cents per share, to be paid on October 5, to shareholders on records on September 1.



