Entergy Corporation: Entergy Named a Top 50 Most Community-Minded Company and 2023 Utilities Sector Leader

Points of Light named Entergy as a 2023 honoree of The Civic 50, the prestigious list recognizing the top community-minded companies in the United States. Entergy was also recognized as this year's Utilities Sector Leader. This is the eighth time Entergy has been included on this list. Learn more: http://enter.gy/6005Peng3

