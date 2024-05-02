Entergy Corporation: Energy for a Better Future: Entergy's Diverse Workforce

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2024 / Entergy's performance report integrates a comprehensive overview of our 2023 achievements, including financial results with economic, environmental, governance, and social performance and impacts. Learn how we power life for all our stakeholders at performancereport.entergy.com.

Our talent and culture

Our approximately 12,000 employees reflect the rich diversity of our communities and are ready to deliver energy for a better future.

Diversity, inclusion and belonging in our workplace

We foster a workforce that values a diversity of ideas, backgrounds, perspectives and skills in an inclusive culture. We are working to increase the diversity of our workforce and management through long-term effective strategies to attract, develop and retain females and racially/ethnically underrepresented employees while maintaining our commitment to hiring the most qualified candidates. We regularly monitor our progress toward this aspirational goal.

In recent years, we have increased female and diverse racially/ethnically representation in the workforce and in management.

Workforce development

We believe that developing a diverse pool of local talent that reflects the communities we serve and is equipped with the skills we need, today and in the future, will give us a long-term competitive advantage. Our workforce development initiatives are focused on forming mutually beneficial partnerships with high schools, technical and community colleges and universities as well as industry trade associations. These programs range from general promotion of energy and science, technology, engineering and mathematics careers to technical training programs that produce graduates aligned with our future staffing needs.

Learn more about how we pursue those goals through workforce development partnerships, internships and educational support programs, and a sustained organizational health process within our company.

Read the full report here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Entergy Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Entergy Corporation

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/entergy-corporation

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Entergy Corporation

View the original press release on accesswire.com