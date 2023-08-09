

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's Sony Corp. (SON.L, SNE) reported Wednesday that its first-quarter net income attributable to shareholders declined 17 percent to 217.55 billion Japanese yen from 261.09 billion yen in the previous year.



Earnings per share were 175.67 yen, down from 209.66 yen last year.



Operating income fell 31 percent to 253.04 billion yen from 364.87 billion yen a year ago.



Total sales and financial services revenue, however, increased 33 percent to 2.96 trillion yen from 2.23 trillion yen last year. Sales were 2.28 trillion yen, up from 2.02 trillion yen a year ago. On a constant currency basis, sales increased around 28 percent.



Looking ahead for fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, the company now expects net earnings attributable to stockholders of 860 billion yen, 2.4 percent higher than previous estimate of 840 billion yen.



The company continues to expect operating income of 1.17 trillion yen.



Sony now projects its sales to be 12.10 trillion yen, up 6.1 percent from previous outlook of 11.50 trillion yen. Sales are expected to be higher due to higher-than-expected sales in the Financial Services, Game & Network Services, Music and Entertainment, Technology & Services segments.



In the prior year, attributable net profit was 1 trillion yen and sales were 10.97 trillion yen, on a restated basis.



