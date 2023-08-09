Bath & Body Works Recognized as One of Central Ohio;s Most Generous Companies by Columbus Business First

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2023 / Bath & Body Works



In 2022, Bath & Body Works was named Besa's Corporate Partner of the Year, highlighting the company's commitment and passion to giving back to their community.

Bath & Body Works is proud to be recognized as one of Central Ohio's Most Generous Companies by Columbus Business First. The publication launched their Corporate Citizenship program in 2018 to highlight the generosity of Central Ohio companies and their employees. Each year, they honor the most generous in several size categories as part of their annual Corporate Citizenship Awards. See the full list here.

Bath & Body Works believes getting involved in their communities makes a meaningful difference. For more than 30 years the company has remained dedicated to this effort.

"We're proud of our long-standing culture of giving back, and we're committed to our goal of making a lasting difference in the communities where we live and work," says Rhoe Fields, Bath & Body Works Associate Vice President of Community Relations and Philanthropy. "We believe that everyone can thrive when they have access to the things that make them feel safe, healthy and secure. At Bath & Body Works, we are truly working together for a brighter, better world."

Since 2018, Bath & Body Works has partnered with Besa Community, Inc., a Columbus-based nonprofit, to help drive associate engagement through community volunteerism. They've worked together to engage more than 1,800 associates in nearly 10,000 volunteer hours and $250,000 worth in community impact. In 2022, we were proud to be recognized as Besa's Corporate Partner of the Year, highlighting the company's commitment and passion to giving back to their community.

The company is also a proud supporter of Pelotonia, which was founded in 2008 to fund innovative cancer research. Bath & Body Works has been there since the beginning, donating more than $45 million over the past 15 years, the largest of any Pelotonia funding organization. As a centerpiece of its year-round fundraising efforts, Pelotonia just hosted a multi-day experience that includes a weekend of cycling, entertainment and volunteerism.

For more information on Bath & Body Works philanthropic efforts in Central Ohio and beyond, visit bbwinc.com.



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Bath & Body Works on 3blmedia.com.



Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Bath & Body Works

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/bath-body-works

Email: info@3blmedia.com



SOURCE: Bath & Body Works

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/773510/Bath-Body-Works-Recognized-as-One-of-Central-Ohios-Most-Generous-Companies-by-Columbus-Business-First