

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Ceconomy AG (MTAGF.PK, MTTRY.PK), a German consumer electronic firm, on Thursday posted a rise in sales for the third-quarter, amidst continued good customer demand in the brick-and-mortar business and strong sales at the Services and Solutions business.



For the three-month period, the retailer posted adjusted operating loss or EBIT loss of around 60 million euros, down from 102 million euros in loss, registered for the same period of previous year.



Representing 6.5 percent of the total sales, the Services & Solutions business generated sales of 302 million euros, mainly driven by an increased demand in retail media and for extended warranties.



Ceconomy generated sales of around 4.5 billion euros, up 7.4 percent from previous year.



Looking ahead, for full year, the firm now expects sales to increase moderately and adjusted EBIT to improve clearly in 2022-23 as a whole. Earlier, the company had projected for its sales to increase slightly and adjusted EBIT to improve clearly for fiscal 2022-23.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken