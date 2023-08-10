Uniphar Group names Kay Bonavita, CCO, for Uniphar Logistics USA

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2023 / Uniphar Group names Kay Bonavita as Chief Commercial Officer for Uniphar Logistics to lead the US Team based out of Raleigh, North Carolina. Her successful work over the past 16 years in the industry, passion for business, and tenacious spirit are a few attributes that made her the obvious choice for this position.

Uniphar Logistics is building a team that understands what manufacturers require to be successful in setting up a global supply chain, using a hybrid approach. Not only will we offer third-party logistics services and back-office support, so our customers can focus on their core competencies, Uniphar Logistics will also support other entities within our group.

Kay commented, "I am excited to support Pharmaceutical and Biologic products alongside Medical Devices within the facility to ensure the top-level regulatory and quality requirements within a controlled IT environment. This allows our clients to be confident in our stringent procedures that are above the standard requirements that most 3PL facilities operate against. The diversity of services that the Uniphar Group offers to take products through commercialization, either with a Distributor model or Direct on a global scale, attracted me from the start. Looking through a manufacturer's lens to write a wish list for all requirements with one partner, under one roof, then Uniphar would fit the wish list and then some!"

The Company's vision is to improve patient access to pharmaco-medical products and treatments by enhancing connectivity between manufacturers and healthcare stakeholders. CEO of Uniphar plc Ger Rabbette said, "The US market offers enormous potential for Uniphar, and we now have a flagship location in North Carolina as part of our strategic expansion. We are thrilled to be bringing Kay into the organization to work alongside Rick in helping realize our vision to become the global leader in pharma service provision to our valued manufacturing partners."

Rick Hughes, Managing Director is elated to partner again with Kay after more than 10+ years of working together to establish UL as an industry leader in the market for all Life science products in a secure, accredited warehouse, designed for ambient to frozen products with value-add capabilities that Kay is very knowledgeable about.

About Uniphar Logistics: We are a part of the Uniphar Group, a €2.1 billion global life science and pharmaceutical distribution company that has established an ultramodern pharma-grade 3PL warehouse facility in Raleigh, North Carolina. Our brand-new East Coast Hub will serve Uniphar's global life science clients and North American manufacturers, reaching 70% of the population within two days by ground. The facility offers temperature-controlled storage, including cold chain capabilities, and will supply first-class warehousing, logistics, and support services for the life science industry.

Facility Highlights: • Temperature Controlled • ISO 13485 Certified • Service & Repair • 24/7 Temperature Monitoring • Kitting • Returns and Reverse Logistics Management • Value-Added Services (VAS) • Re-Labeling • Customer Service • Web Order Entry • Advanced Inventory Management • eAdvanced Shipping Notice • EDI/API Integration • 36 ft ceilings • Back-up generator• Cold Chain • IATA Certification •

