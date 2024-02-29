Q-Linea joins forces with Uniphar Logistics in Raleigh, NC

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / February 29, 2024 / Q-Linea, dedicated to advancing infectious disease diagnostics, joins forces with Uniphar Logistics here in Raleigh, North Carolina for an exciting future of enhanced solutions and expanded reach.

"It was an easy decision to partner with Uniphar Logistics as our third-party logistics supplier as we ready ourselves for commercial launch in the US. Not only do they have the expertise to facilitate imports from our Swedish headquarters, but they were also able to customize a solution to meet our needs now and into the future as we grow our presence in the US. Being able to service and support our US customers is our top priority," stated Jim Kathrein, VP of US Commercial Operations.

ASTar, Q-Linea's groundbreaking automated instrument, is revolutionizing healthcare by swiftly providing sensitivity profiles from positive blood cultures. This innovation empowers healthcare providers with rapid, precise solutions for diagnosing and treating infectious diseases, significantly reducing time to care.

Uniphar Logistics, part of the Uniphar Group of companies understands what manufacturers require to be successful in setting up a global supply chain, with our focus on excellence in quality systems, real-time IT solutions, and worldwide stock locations for our Life science customers. Not only do we offer third-party logistics services and back-office support, but Uniphar MedTech also distributes medical products in the EU that can provide a sales channel in multiple countries, for our medical device manufacturers.

The Company's vision is to improve patient access to pharmaco-medical products and treatments by enhancing connectivity between manufacturers and healthcare stakeholders. Ger Rabbit, CEO said, "The US market is a huge potential for Uniphar so expanding with a flagship location in North Carolina and bringing in Kay to join alongside Rick to execute our vision as a global leader for our manufacturers."

About Uniphar Logistics: We're proudly part of the Uniphar Group, a global leader in life sciences and pharmaceutical distribution with a €2.1 billion footprint. Our ultramodern 65,000 square foot 3PL warehouse in Raleigh, North Carolina, represents our commitment to excellence. This East Coast Hub efficiently serves Uniphar's worldwide life science clients and North American manufacturers, boasting ground coverage to reach 70% of the population within two days. With cutting-edge temperature-controlled storage, including cold chain capabilities, and comprehensive warehousing services, we're dedicated to offering top-tier logistics, technical support, and repairs tailored for the life science industry.

Facility Highlights: • Temperature Controlled • ISO 13485 Certified • Service & Repair • 24/7 Temperature Monitoring • Kitting • Returns and Reverse Logistics Management • Value-Added Services (VAS) • Re-Labeling • Customer Service • Web Order Entry • Advanced Inventory Management • eAdvanced Shipping Notice • EDI/API Integration • 36 ft ceilings • Back-up generator• Cold Chain

