Oslo Børs has decided to delist the shares Meltwater N.V., and the last day of trading was August 9, 2023. Consequently, trading in shares admitted to trading on the OMX STO Equities NOK segment at NASDAQ OMX Stockholm AB is to cease. Short name: MWTRo --------------------------- ISIN code: NL00150003D3 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 243995 --------------------------- The last day of trading was August 9, 2023.