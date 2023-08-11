Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 11
11 August 2023
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 116,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 583.501. The highest price paid per share was 588.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 577.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0142% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 492,752,568 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 814,295,259. Rightmove holds 12,006,253 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the "UK MAR"), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
559
587.60
08:21:55
639
587.60
08:21:55
1199
587.40
08:21:55
1014
588.80
08:29:54
441
588.80
08:29:54
597
588.80
08:29:54
1214
588.40
08:29:54
1044
587.80
08:32:59
1057
588.00
08:41:59
1038
587.60
08:42:43
1002
587.60
08:43:48
532
588.60
|
08:48:17
516
588.60
08:48:17
1067
588.00
08:53:23
1221
587.80
08:59:40
508
588.20
09:04:14
66
588.20
09:08:01
1112
588.20
09:08:01
1131
587.60
09:10:08
1126
587.20
09:11:06
893
586.80
09:11:36
117
586.80
09:11:36
1038
586.80
09:12:19
1175
586.40
09:14:29
1032
586.40
09:20:05
1146
586.60
09:29:05
427
586.20
09:29:05
655
586.20
09:29:05
1162
586.40
09:36:58
359
587.40
09:43:48
557
587.40
09:44:20
141
587.40
09:44:20
1097
586.60
09:46:36
1101
587.60
09:58:53
1145
587.80
10:01:42
1209
587.60
10:05:03
1100
587.40
10:12:14
609
587.00
10:15:26
422
587.00
10:15:26
459
586.80
10:17:40
728
586.80
10:17:40
1045
586.80
10:21:07
496
586.80
10:21:07
1348
587.20
10:29:00
1058
586.80
10:31:44
1186
586.80
10:32:41
999
586.00
10:35:30
182
586.20
10:38:03
936
586.20
10:38:03
1069
586.40
10:42:15
1012
586.40
10:44:50
1046
586.00
10:46:59
1016
586.20
10:48:23
569
586.20
10:50:05
564
586.20
10:51:45
544
586.20
10:51:45
186
585.60
10:56:00
963
585.60
10:56:00
1110
585.80
10:57:14
401
586.00
10:59:30
745
586.00
10:59:30
285
586.20
10:59:30
700
586.20
10:59:30
196
586.40
11:07:30
890
586.40
11:07:30
538
585.60
11:11:09
484
585.60
11:11:09
1058
586.00
11:15:24
1174
586.20
11:22:24
1006
586.00
11:30:56
402
586.20
11:42:05
620
586.20
11:42:05
982
585.80
11:51:03
1061
585.60
12:01:23
1166
585.80
12:17:06
1090
585.60
12:27:12
245
585.20
12:40:28
830
585.20
12:40:28
1218
583.20
12:49:17
1142
583.40
13:08:54
1012
583.00
13:08:54
114
583.00
13:08:54
1162
582.80
13:17:21
287
582.80
13:30:01
746
582.80
13:30:01
1117
582.60
13:30:53
1066
581.80
13:33:57
1196
581.40
13:39:35
1165
581.00
13:45:25
1006
580.00
13:53:24
1164
579.60
14:00:00
1086
580.60
14:08:34
1209
580.80
14:15:22
1209
581.60
14:26:56
1152
581.40
14:27:06
984
580.80
14:30:01
1118
579.60
14:32:22
596
580.60
14:39:15
658
580.60
14:39:15
1094
580.60
14:40:11
502
579.20
14:43:27
686
579.20
14:43:27
1005
578.80
14:46:27
999
579.00
14:51:29
39
579.00
14:51:29
1203
578.80
14:53:45
1059
579.20
15:00:58
340
579.20
15:00:58
700
579.20
15:00:58
1057
579.40
15:02:36
1131
578.60
15:05:26
1084
577.20
15:09:12
1096
577.20
15:10:43
55
577.20
15:10:43
1060
578.00
15:16:13
1044
578.00
15:21:55
1077
578.00
15:21:55
1108
578.80
15:29:23
1145
578.80
15:30:34
1160
578.20
15:35:01
1067
578.40
15:41:08
1151
578.60
15:49:51
666
578.40
15:50:42
478
578.40
15:50:42
939
578.00
15:55:52
245
578.00
15:55:52
997
577.40
15:58:06
1221
578.20
16:02:24
1158
578.00
16:05:55
1194
577.60
16:10:45
1097
577.60
16:14:01
1214
577.40
16:16:26
551
577.60
16:20:00
550
577.60
16:20:00
987
577.80
16:22:03
577
577.80
16:23:09