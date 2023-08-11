Anzeige
Freitag, 11.08.2023
Der große Turnaroundkanadidat - Fast 1.000 % bis zum ATH
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23
Tradegate
10.08.23
09:31 Uhr
6,750 Euro
-0,100
-1,46 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,6506,85018:22
6,7006,80017:40
11.08.2023 | 17:54
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 11

11 August 2023

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 116,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 583.501. The highest price paid per share was 588.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 577.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0142% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 492,752,568 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 814,295,259. Rightmove holds 12,006,253 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the "UK MAR"), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

559

587.60

08:21:55

639

587.60

08:21:55

1199

587.40

08:21:55

1014

588.80

08:29:54

441

588.80

08:29:54

597

588.80

08:29:54

1214

588.40

08:29:54

1044

587.80

08:32:59

1057

588.00

08:41:59

1038

587.60

08:42:43

1002

587.60

08:43:48

532

588.60

08:48:17

516

588.60

08:48:17

1067

588.00

08:53:23

1221

587.80

08:59:40

508

588.20

09:04:14

66

588.20

09:08:01

1112

588.20

09:08:01

1131

587.60

09:10:08

1126

587.20

09:11:06

893

586.80

09:11:36

117

586.80

09:11:36

1038

586.80

09:12:19

1175

586.40

09:14:29

1032

586.40

09:20:05

1146

586.60

09:29:05

427

586.20

09:29:05

655

586.20

09:29:05

1162

586.40

09:36:58

359

587.40

09:43:48

557

587.40

09:44:20

141

587.40

09:44:20

1097

586.60

09:46:36

1101

587.60

09:58:53

1145

587.80

10:01:42

1209

587.60

10:05:03

1100

587.40

10:12:14

609

587.00

10:15:26

422

587.00

10:15:26

459

586.80

10:17:40

728

586.80

10:17:40

1045

586.80

10:21:07

496

586.80

10:21:07

1348

587.20

10:29:00

1058

586.80

10:31:44

1186

586.80

10:32:41

999

586.00

10:35:30

182

586.20

10:38:03

936

586.20

10:38:03

1069

586.40

10:42:15

1012

586.40

10:44:50

1046

586.00

10:46:59

1016

586.20

10:48:23

569

586.20

10:50:05

564

586.20

10:51:45

544

586.20

10:51:45

186

585.60

10:56:00

963

585.60

10:56:00

1110

585.80

10:57:14

401

586.00

10:59:30

745

586.00

10:59:30

285

586.20

10:59:30

700

586.20

10:59:30

196

586.40

11:07:30

890

586.40

11:07:30

538

585.60

11:11:09

484

585.60

11:11:09

1058

586.00

11:15:24

1174

586.20

11:22:24

1006

586.00

11:30:56

402

586.20

11:42:05

620

586.20

11:42:05

982

585.80

11:51:03

1061

585.60

12:01:23

1166

585.80

12:17:06

1090

585.60

12:27:12

245

585.20

12:40:28

830

585.20

12:40:28

1218

583.20

12:49:17

1142

583.40

13:08:54

1012

583.00

13:08:54

114

583.00

13:08:54

1162

582.80

13:17:21

287

582.80

13:30:01

746

582.80

13:30:01

1117

582.60

13:30:53

1066

581.80

13:33:57

1196

581.40

13:39:35

1165

581.00

13:45:25

1006

580.00

13:53:24

1164

579.60

14:00:00

1086

580.60

14:08:34

1209

580.80

14:15:22

1209

581.60

14:26:56

1152

581.40

14:27:06

984

580.80

14:30:01

1118

579.60

14:32:22

596

580.60

14:39:15

658

580.60

14:39:15

1094

580.60

14:40:11

502

579.20

14:43:27

686

579.20

14:43:27

1005

578.80

14:46:27

999

579.00

14:51:29

39

579.00

14:51:29

1203

578.80

14:53:45

1059

579.20

15:00:58

340

579.20

15:00:58

700

579.20

15:00:58

1057

579.40

15:02:36

1131

578.60

15:05:26

1084

577.20

15:09:12

1096

577.20

15:10:43

55

577.20

15:10:43

1060

578.00

15:16:13

1044

578.00

15:21:55

1077

578.00

15:21:55

1108

578.80

15:29:23

1145

578.80

15:30:34

1160

578.20

15:35:01

1067

578.40

15:41:08

1151

578.60

15:49:51

666

578.40

15:50:42

478

578.40

15:50:42

939

578.00

15:55:52

245

578.00

15:55:52

997

577.40

15:58:06

1221

578.20

16:02:24

1158

578.00

16:05:55

1194

577.60

16:10:45

1097

577.60

16:14:01

1214

577.40

16:16:26

551

577.60

16:20:00

550

577.60

16:20:00

987

577.80

16:22:03

577

577.80

16:23:09


