

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS), a Chinese solar panel maker, on Monday reported a turnaround to profit for the second-quarter, amidst an improvement in revenue, supported by an increase in global shipment of solar modules.



For the three-month period to June 30, the company posted a net profit of RMB 1.306 billion or RMB 5.55 per share, compared with a loss of RMB 623.269 million or RMB 3.15 per share, registered for the same period of 2022.



Income per ADS was at RMB 22.20, versus a loss of RMB 12.60 per ADS of last year.



Excluding items, earnings surged to RMB1.43 billion from RMB368.4 million of previous year.



Pre-tax income stood at RMB 2.689 billion, versus a loss of RMB228.278 million a year ago.



Operating profit was RMB 1.538 billion as against last year's loss of RMB289.050 million.



Quarterly shipments registered a year-over-year growth of 76.7 percent at 18,613 MW, of which 17,763 MW for solar modules, and 850 MW for cells and wafers.



Revenue was RMB30.685 billion, up from last year's RMB 18.841 billion.



