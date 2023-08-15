Physitrack Plc Announces Board Chair Replacement

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2023 / Physitrack (STO:PTRK) The Board of Directors of Physitrack Plc have today appointed Mrs Anne-Sophie D'Andlau, formerly Vice Chair, as Chair of the Board with effect from September 15, 2023. Anne-Sophie will be replacing Mrs Elaine Sullivan who has today decided to resign from her position as an independent non-executive director and the Chair of the Board with effect from 15 September, 2023 to consider other opportunities.

Elaine Sullivan has served as an independent non-executive director and the Chair of the Board since March 9, 2021, seeing the Company through its successful transition into a Plc and initial public offering on the Nasdaq First North Growth Premier Market on 18 June 2021.

Elaine Sullivan, Chair of Physitrack

"I am delighted that Anne-Sophie has agreed to succeed me as Chair of the Board of Directors. Her understanding and experience in management, finance, governance and leadership, particularly with the investment management firm - CIAM - which uses an active approach to equity-based investment strategies in a highly regulated sector, and her strong sense of responsibility make me confident that she will, together with the CEO and remaining Board, continue to lead the Company into future successes on a global scale."

Anne-Sophie D'Andlau, Vice-Chair of Physitrack

"I am very proud to be appointed into the position of Chair of the Board and would like to thank all the Directors for their support and trust, and particularly for the Chair in helping bring the Company to where it is today as a globally renowned, sustainability-focused investment opportunity in Digital Health. I am extremely motivated to lead the Board in supporting the CEO on the strategy and vision for the Company going forward as it rapidly grows its global footprint in Wellness and Lifecare."

Henrik Molin, CEO of Physitrack

"I am grateful to Elaine for making it possible for us to transition from a private to public company, bringing us into a new regime for governance and seeing us through some key acquisitions that have helped us on our mission to elevating the world's wellbeing. We wish her all the best for her future. We welcome the wealth of experience and expertise in the global financial industry, equity markets and governance, that Anne-Sophie can bring to the role as Chair of the Board going forward as the Group transitions into its next phase of dynamic, global expansion, as well as international investor exposure."

About Anne-Sophie d'Andlau

Anne-Sophie is the co-founder of CIAM, a corporate events-focused investment management firm that takes an active approach to equity-based investment strategies. Prior to co-founding CIAM, Anne-Sophie was the Head of Event Driven Strategies at Systeia Capital Management (subsidiary of Amundi) in Paris 2001-2008. Prior to that, Anne-Sophie spent six years with PwC in Paris and New York focused on audit, due diligence and M&A advisory. She has a Master's degree in Corporate Finance from NEOMA Business School.

Anne-Sophie has an extensive playbook of hands-on listed company M&A and corporate events experience, an international network of investors as well as a deep focus on ESG, which have been a staple of her investment efforts since she co-founded her own investment firm in 2009.

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

Henrik Molin, CEO & co-founder

Physitrack +44 208 133 9325

ir@physitrack.com

media@physitrack.com

About Physitrack PLC

Physitrack PLC, founded in 2012, is a global digital healthcare provider, focused on the B2B wellness and virtual-first care markets. With staff with 13 nationalities on four continents, customers in 17 time zones, and end users in 187 countries, Physitrack is a truly global company.

The company has two business lines:

1. Lifecare - SaaS platform tailored mainly to physiotherapy and musculoskeletal care, enabling practitioners to deliver clinical home exercises, education prescription, outcomes tracking, triaging and Telehealth.

2. Wellness / Champion Health - SaaS platform for Employee Wellness and care powered by a combination of world-leading technology and wellness professionals based in the United Kingdom, Germany and the Nordics.

Physitrack PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (PTRK).

Visit us at https://www.physitrackgroup.com/.

More information on Physitrack's Board Members can be found here:

https://www.physitrackgroup.com/governance/board-directors

https://www.physitrackgroup.com/investors/press-release'slug=physitrack-plc-announces-the-appointment-of-new-board-member

Attachments

Physitrack Plc Announces Board Chair Replacement

SOURCE: Physitrack

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/774242/Physitrack-Plc-Announces-Board-Chair-Replacement