

BRASILIA (dpa-AFX) - Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) an international distribution and services company, announced on Tuesday that it has acquired three businesses and signed an agreement to acquire further businesses across a variety of sectors in Spain, Brazil, Netherlands and Canada.



The company acquired La Cartuja Complementos Hostelería, a foodservice and hospitality equipment distributor in June in Spain for an undisclosed sum. The business generated a revenue of 4 million pounds last year.



The company also signed an agreement to acquire the Brazilian company Grupo Lanlimp, a distributor of cleaning and hygiene products in July. The financial details are not divulged. The business generated a revenue of 33 million pounds last year. Bunzl believes this acquisition will strengthen their position in the fragmented market of Bazil.



The company acquired two businesses for undisclosed sum in the month of August. Groveko, a distributor of cleaning and hygiene products based in the Netherlands that generated a revenue of 20 million pounds. PackPro, a provider of packaging solutions in Canada that generated a revenue of 20 million pounds last year.



Additionally, the company also confirmed that it concluded the acquisition of Leal Equipamentos de Proteção, a specialized safety distributor in Brazil that generated a revenue of 34 million pounds previous year. It has not given the financial details of the transaction.



On Monday, shares of Bunzl closed at 2795 pence down 0.46% on the London Stock Exchange



