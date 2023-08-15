Adcore Inc.: Adcore Launches New Media Blast App for Small Business Customers

App allows advertisers to efficiently create and fund multiple Google Ads agency accounts.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2023 / Adcore Inc. (the "Company" or "Adcore") (TSX:ADCO)(OTCQX:ADCOF)(FSE:ADQ), a leading e-commerce advertising management and automation platform to leverage digital marketing in an effortless and accessible way, today announced that it has launched a new marketing cloud app, Media Blast to support its small business customers with their digital advertising needs. The new application assists marketers in reaching a wider audience by creating multiple Google Ads agency accounts while efficiently managing and allocating budgets across these created accounts.

The Media Blast app is designed to simplify small business digital advertising efforts. With this app, advertisers don't have to worry about account suspensions, and they can create unlimited Google Ads accounts without any spending limits. In just a few steps, advertisers can set up as many individual or MCC accounts as they need and begin advertising right away. The app provides a single dashboard where users can oversee all their advertising accounts' data, making it easier to monitor and manage their campaigns. Plus, users can effortlessly allocate and control their budget balance across various advertising accounts, ensuring that they have the flexibility and efficiency needed to support their business's unique advertising goals.

Omri Brill, CEO of Adcore stated "We are thrilled to announce the launch of the Media Blast app, an essential addition to our Marketing Cloud that significantly aligns with our vision as a one-stop technology hub for online marketers. This app marks a substantial step in our commitment to broadening our solutions across the media journey, starting right from account opening and funding. We've specifically designed Media Blast with small to mid-sized businesses in mind, recognizing their unique needs and striving to offer a solution that's both powerful and user-friendly. We have already seen a growing interest in this new app, and the fact it's generating revenue in record time is a strong indicator of the real need in the market that the app is solving. I want to take this moment to extend my heartfelt thanks to our dedicated team whose hard work and creativity have made this achievement possible. Together, we are paving the way for a more integrated and seamless marketing experience." concluded Mr. Brill.

ABOUT ADCORE

Adcore is a leading AI-powered marketing and online learning technology company.

By combining extensive industry knowledge and experience with its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) powered technology, Adcore offers a unique digital marketing solution that empowers entrepreneurs and advertisers by managing and automating their e-commerce store advertising and monitoring and analyzing the performance of their advertising budget to ensure maximum Return on Investment. Adcore is a certified Google Premier Partner, Elite Tier Microsoft Partner, Facebook Partner and TikTok Partner.

Adcore also runs Amphy, the world's most diverse 24/7 live online learning marketplace. Learners can choose from thousands of classes across hundreds of categories to grow their passions, skills and expand their children's learning opportunities. Instructors on the Amphy platform join a vibrant virtual teacher community that promotes and supports their success through enrichment seminars, marketing and advertising, and a suite of tools that allow them to run their classes hassle-free and focus on their students. Amphy students gain access to high-quality, personalized classes that are accessible 24/7, while joining a growing community of lifelong learners.

Established in 2006, the Company employs over fifty people in its headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel and satellite offices in Toronto, Canada, Melbourne, Australia, Hong Kong and Shanghai, China.

For more information about Adcore, please visit?https://www.adcore.com/investors/, https://www.adcore.com/blog or follow us on LinkedIn. For more information about Amphy please visit ?https://www.amphy.com/ and https://blog.amphy.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn,?Facebook,?Instagram and?YouTube.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains or may contain certain forward-looking statements, including statements about the Company. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties, and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

For further information please contact:

ADCORE INC.

https://www.adcore.com/investors/

Martijn van den Bemd Investor Relations Investor Relations Europe Chief Partnerships Officer Glen Akselrod Dr. Eva Reuter Bristol Capital Dr. Reuter Investor Relations Telephone: 647-497-5337 Telephone: 905-326-1888 ext 1 Telephone: +49 (0) 69 1532 5857 Email: martijn@adcore.com Email: info@bristolir.com Email: e.reuter@dr-reuter.eu

SOURCE: Adcore Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/774296/Adcore-Launches-New-Media-Blast-App-for-Small-Business-Customers