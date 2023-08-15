Anzeige
Dienstag, 15.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 15

15 August 2023

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 117,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 571.983p. The highest price paid per share was 576.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 569.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0144% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 492,986,568 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 814,061,259. Rightmove holds 12,006,253 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the "UK MAR"), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

1413

576.40

08:16:33

293

576.00

08:16:41

1100

576.00

08:16:41

1143

573.40

08:26:37

251

573.40

08:27:02

1175

572.40

08:36:54

291

572.40

08:36:54

1327

571.20

08:51:00

1342

570.60

08:55:49

1473

573.00

09:04:49

287

572.80

09:04:49

569

572.80

09:04:49

404

572.60

09:04:49

1887

572.40

09:05:31

618

572.00

09:05:34

730

572.00

09:05:34

1489

572.00

09:08:53

806

570.40

09:24:11

417

570.40

09:30:55

1380

570.80

09:33:01

1276

571.00

09:38:04

10000

570.40

09:40:18

1339

570.20

09:40:33

498

571.60

09:59:50

726

571.60

09:59:50

700

570.20

10:12:26

569

570.20

10:12:26

164

570.20

10:12:26

1450

571.40

10:30:13

1353

570.80

11:04:19

700

569.60

11:19:03

31

569.60

11:19:03

711

569.60

11:19:03

1315

570.60

11:39:23

164

570.60

11:39:23

1437

571.00

12:00:21

200

573.20

12:33:14

1260

573.20

12:33:14

1308

572.80

12:55:20

1373

573.00

13:08:49

526

572.60

13:20:21

747

572.60

13:20:21

519

572.40

13:30:00

714

572.40

13:30:00

1285

572.80

13:31:43

1422

573.20

13:45:51

1375

572.80

13:51:18

593

573.00

14:11:28

289

573.00

14:11:28

106

573.00

14:11:28

224

573.00

14:11:28

768

572.80

14:15:56

584

572.80

14:15:56

312

573.20

14:18:47

1050

573.20

14:18:47

106

573.20

14:18:47

1223

572.80

14:26:26

1371

573.00

14:29:45

92

573.00

14:33:03

1100

573.00

14:33:03

1154

573.00

14:33:32

1172

573.60

14:37:00

231

573.60

14:37:00

1221

573.40

14:41:00

847

573.40

14:44:02

584

573.40

14:44:02

518

572.60

14:47:17

766

572.60

14:47:17

852

573.40

14:51:55

427

573.40

14:51:55

1405

573.00

14:54:28

1466

573.00

14:59:40

1223

572.60

15:01:38

839

572.00

15:02:57

644

572.00

15:02:58

265

571.60

15:07:14

577

571.60

15:07:14

577

571.60

15:07:14

188

571.60

15:07:14

106

570.80

15:09:10

175

570.80

15:09:10

577

570.80

15:09:10

1379

571.20

15:12:41

1370

570.40

15:17:14

271

570.40

15:18:00

1193

570.40

15:18:00

170

570.40

15:23:40

1380

570.20

15:24:12

215

569.40

15:26:20

577

569.40

15:26:20

331

570.20

15:30:05

1657

570.60

15:31:53

177

570.60

15:34:04

177

570.60

15:34:04

118

570.60

15:34:04

1260

570.40

15:34:43

1504

570.20

15:35:12

1250

570.20

15:35:12

577

570.80

15:40:05

199

570.80

15:40:05

1475

570.40

15:40:20

1160

571.00

15:44:52

1

571.00

15:44:52

240

571.80

15:49:20

231

571.80

15:49:44

577

571.80

15:49:44

577

571.80

15:49:44

1461

572.00

15:52:04

265

572.00

15:52:04

577

572.00

15:52:04

577

572.00

15:52:04

142

572.00

15:52:04

385

572.00

15:52:04

724

572.00

15:52:04

142

572.00

15:52:04

1465

572.00

15:54:25

753

572.00

15:57:05

577

572.00

15:57:05

1236

572.00

16:00:26

22

573.00

16:05:58

64

573.00

16:05:58

1309

573.00

16:05:58

1391

572.80

16:06:02

577

573.20

16:07:54

243

573.20

16:07:54

1426

573.20

16:08:53

700

573.00

16:08:59

1376

573.00

16:10:59

299

573.00

16:13:37

589

573.00

16:13:37

387

573.00

16:13:37

161

573.00

16:14:36

589

573.00

16:14:36

156

573.00

16:14:36

227

573.00

16:14:36

1370

572.80

16:16:03

707

573.20

16:18:57

524

573.20

16:18:57

328

573.40

16:21:21

9

573.40

16:21:21

588

573.40

16:21:21

480

573.40

16:21:21

400

573.40

16:21:21

169

573.20

16:22:30

500

573.20

16:22:30

850

573.20

16:22:30


© 2023 PR Newswire
