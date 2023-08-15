Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 15
15 August 2023
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 117,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 571.983p. The highest price paid per share was 576.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 569.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0144% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 492,986,568 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 814,061,259. Rightmove holds 12,006,253 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the "UK MAR"), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
1413
576.40
08:16:33
293
576.00
08:16:41
1100
576.00
08:16:41
1143
573.40
08:26:37
251
573.40
08:27:02
1175
572.40
08:36:54
291
572.40
08:36:54
1327
571.20
08:51:00
1342
570.60
08:55:49
1473
573.00
09:04:49
287
572.80
09:04:49
569
572.80
09:04:49
404
572.60
09:04:49
1887
572.40
09:05:31
618
572.00
09:05:34
730
572.00
09:05:34
1489
572.00
09:08:53
806
570.40
09:24:11
417
570.40
09:30:55
1380
570.80
09:33:01
1276
571.00
09:38:04
10000
570.40
09:40:18
1339
570.20
09:40:33
498
571.60
09:59:50
726
571.60
09:59:50
700
570.20
10:12:26
569
570.20
10:12:26
164
570.20
10:12:26
1450
571.40
10:30:13
1353
570.80
11:04:19
700
569.60
11:19:03
31
569.60
11:19:03
711
569.60
11:19:03
1315
570.60
11:39:23
164
570.60
11:39:23
1437
571.00
12:00:21
200
573.20
12:33:14
1260
573.20
12:33:14
1308
572.80
12:55:20
1373
573.00
13:08:49
526
572.60
13:20:21
747
572.60
13:20:21
519
572.40
13:30:00
714
572.40
13:30:00
1285
572.80
13:31:43
1422
573.20
13:45:51
1375
572.80
13:51:18
593
573.00
14:11:28
289
573.00
14:11:28
106
573.00
14:11:28
224
573.00
14:11:28
768
572.80
14:15:56
584
572.80
14:15:56
312
573.20
14:18:47
1050
573.20
14:18:47
106
573.20
14:18:47
1223
572.80
14:26:26
1371
573.00
14:29:45
92
573.00
14:33:03
1100
573.00
14:33:03
1154
573.00
14:33:32
1172
573.60
14:37:00
231
573.60
14:37:00
1221
573.40
14:41:00
847
573.40
14:44:02
584
573.40
14:44:02
518
572.60
14:47:17
766
572.60
14:47:17
852
573.40
14:51:55
427
573.40
14:51:55
1405
573.00
14:54:28
1466
573.00
14:59:40
1223
572.60
15:01:38
839
572.00
15:02:57
644
572.00
15:02:58
265
571.60
15:07:14
577
571.60
15:07:14
577
571.60
15:07:14
188
571.60
15:07:14
106
570.80
15:09:10
175
570.80
15:09:10
577
570.80
15:09:10
1379
571.20
15:12:41
1370
570.40
15:17:14
271
570.40
15:18:00
1193
570.40
15:18:00
170
570.40
15:23:40
1380
570.20
15:24:12
215
569.40
15:26:20
577
569.40
15:26:20
331
570.20
15:30:05
1657
570.60
15:31:53
177
570.60
15:34:04
177
570.60
15:34:04
118
570.60
15:34:04
1260
570.40
15:34:43
1504
570.20
15:35:12
1250
570.20
15:35:12
577
570.80
15:40:05
199
570.80
15:40:05
1475
570.40
15:40:20
1160
571.00
15:44:52
1
571.00
15:44:52
240
571.80
15:49:20
231
571.80
15:49:44
577
571.80
15:49:44
577
571.80
15:49:44
1461
572.00
15:52:04
265
572.00
15:52:04
577
572.00
15:52:04
577
572.00
15:52:04
142
572.00
15:52:04
385
572.00
15:52:04
724
572.00
15:52:04
142
572.00
15:52:04
1465
572.00
15:54:25
753
572.00
15:57:05
577
572.00
15:57:05
1236
572.00
16:00:26
22
573.00
16:05:58
64
573.00
16:05:58
1309
573.00
16:05:58
1391
572.80
16:06:02
577
573.20
16:07:54
243
573.20
16:07:54
1426
573.20
16:08:53
700
573.00
16:08:59
1376
573.00
16:10:59
299
573.00
16:13:37
589
573.00
16:13:37
387
573.00
16:13:37
161
573.00
16:14:36
589
573.00
16:14:36
156
573.00
16:14:36
227
573.00
16:14:36
1370
572.80
16:16:03
707
573.20
16:18:57
524
573.20
16:18:57
328
573.40
16:21:21
9
573.40
16:21:21
588
573.40
16:21:21
480
573.40
16:21:21
400
573.40
16:21:21
169
573.20
16:22:30
500
573.20
16:22:30
850
573.20
16:22:30