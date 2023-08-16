

CARDIFF (dpa-AFX) - Admiral Group (ADM.L) reported first-half profit before tax of 233.9 million pounds, an increase of 4% from last year. Earnings per share was 57.5 pence compared to 60.7 pence.



Group turnover was 2.24 billion pounds, up 21% from prior year. Insurance revenue increased to 1.61 billion pounds from 1.41 billion pounds. Group customer base grew 4 percent to 9.4 million at 30 June 2023.



The Board has declared an interim dividend of 51.0 pence per share representing a normal dividend of 38.0 pence per share and a special dividend of 13.0 pence per share. The interim dividend will be paid on 6 October 2023. The ex-dividend date is 7 September 2023 and the record date is 8 September 2023.



