Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 17
17 August 2023
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 122,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 555.613p. The highest price paid per share was 559.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 552.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0150% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 493,225,568 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 813,830,086. Rightmove holds 11,998,426 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the "UK MAR"), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
1477
555.20
08:09:13
1461
554.80
08:09:13
1227
554.40
08:13:33
471
556.00
08:20:07
902
556.00
08:20:07
457
555.80
08:20:19
917
555.80
08:20:19
897
553.40
08:25:55
256
553.40
08:25:55
203
553.40
08:25:55
1263
554.00
08:30:10
1436
555.20
08:35:35
54
555.20
08:35:35
1161
555.20
08:35:35
1410
555.20
08:50:42
1470
554.80
08:53:18
1467
555.60
09:06:45
1343
555.40
09:09:27
750
556.00
09:14:30
1271
556.00
09:17:50
1453
556.20
09:25:06
519
558.20
09:34:56
885
558.20
09:34:56
597
559.00
09:43:23
60
559.00
09:43:23
1464
558.80
09:45:16
1281
557.80
09:54:31
1241
558.40
10:05:49
|
75
557.80
10:14:32
1119
557.80
10:14:32
1394
558.00
10:21:19
142
558.40
10:27:13
596
558.40
10:27:13
514
558.40
10:27:13
1339
558.00
10:30:24
339
558.40
10:46:07
180
558.40
10:46:23
590
558.40
10:46:23
105
558.40
10:46:23
363
558.40
10:46:23
192
558.40
10:46:23
66
558.00
10:54:10
597
558.00
10:54:10
530
558.00
10:54:10
154
557.80
10:59:26
1239
558.00
11:01:52
1461
558.00
11:11:55
248
559.80
11:16:00
596
559.80
11:16:00
590
559.80
11:16:00
205
558.40
11:28:01
1466
558.20
11:28:13
1318
557.40
11:38:41
600
558.00
11:44:53
178
558.00
11:44:53
1391
557.20
11:49:51
264
557.20
11:59:46
1034
557.20
11:59:46
742
557.40
12:08:27
496
557.40
12:08:27
1428
557.20
12:17:22
1450
556.80
12:27:22
525
557.40
12:38:33
590
557.40
12:38:33
259
557.40
12:38:33
590
557.20
12:50:34
213
557.20
12:50:34
478
557.40
12:53:23
505
557.40
12:53:23
238
557.40
12:53:23
1368
557.00
13:01:12
780
556.20
13:11:48
651
556.20
13:11:48
161
556.80
13:18:24
1398
556.60
13:20:18
668
555.20
13:26:22
547
555.20
13:26:22
1461
556.20
13:31:45
1364
555.60
13:33:47
1474
556.60
13:43:30
193
556.60
13:49:26
596
556.60
13:49:27
194
556.60
13:49:27
139
556.40
13:52:45
1118
556.40
13:52:45
563
556.40
14:00:46
817
556.40
14:00:46
1439
556.20
14:02:15
750
556.20
14:08:20
1483
556.40
14:15:07
1271
556.40
14:20:31
858
555.40
14:28:40
468
555.40
14:28:40
1314
555.80
14:29:35
33
556.00
14:30:38
597
556.00
14:30:38
738
556.00
14:30:38
477
555.40
14:32:05
750
555.40
14:32:05
1219
555.40
14:34:39
264
555.40
14:37:01
1347
555.20
14:37:03
1474
555.40
14:43:17
1436
555.40
14:43:31
596
554.40
14:46:06
590
554.40
14:46:06
110
554.60
14:46:06
1211
554.60
14:49:44
54
554.40
14:52:25
590
554.40
14:52:25
597
554.40
14:52:25
136
553.20
14:55:24
590
553.20
14:55:24
597
553.20
14:55:24
1420
553.00
14:59:06
34
553.60
15:01:34
689
553.80
15:04:19
629
553.80
15:04:19
111
553.80
15:04:19
405
553.80
15:04:19
241
553.80
15:04:19
597
553.80
15:04:19
1198
553.40
15:08:54
847
553.40
15:10:21
618
553.40
15:10:21
1425
554.20
15:15:43
269
554.00
|
15:17:29
597
554.00
15:17:29
590
554.00
15:17:29
596
553.80
15:21:37
750
553.80
15:21:37
254
553.40
15:27:20
1445
553.40
15:28:20
1271
553.40
15:30:48
488
553.60
15:30:48
590
553.60
15:30:48
311
553.60
15:30:48
235
552.60
15:40:05
390
552.60
15:40:05
1380
553.00
15:41:20
418
553.40
15:44:01
590
553.40
15:44:01
263
553.40
15:44:01
499
553.20
15:47:01
175
553.40
15:49:25
1256
553.40
15:49:25
94
553.80
15:52:28
1124
553.80
15:52:28
149
554.20
15:55:54
1147
554.20
15:55:54
155
554.20
15:55:54
1217
554.00
15:59:15
1238
554.20
16:02:13
461
554.20
16:05:14
1208
554.00
16:06:59
409
554.00
16:08:48
339
554.00
16:08:48
596
554.00
16:08:48
245
552.60
16:12:17
596
552.60
16:12:17
597
552.60
16:12:17
125
553.20
16:15:23
597
553.20
16:15:23
590
553.20
16:15:23
995
553.00
16:19:35
466
553.00
16:19:35
418
552.80
16:22:07
380
552.80
16:22:07