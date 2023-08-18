Toyota Tsusho says that it is building a 25 MW solar plant in Benin. It has also launched a new solar project to improve access to clean water and vaccines in the West African country. Toyota Tsusho says that it has finalized a contract with Beninese Electricity Production Co., operating under the Benin Ministry of Energy and Water, to set up a 25 MW solar plant in Pobè region, Benin. Toyota Tsusho has completed a project development study with the support of the Benin government, including Beninese Electricity Production Co. Toyota Tsusho and Germany's EPC RMT, a subsidiary of Eiffage Group, ...

