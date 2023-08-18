IMMIX BIOPHARMA

Immix reported Q223 results, which were largely as expected. Operational highlights included rolling positive newsflow for CAR-T therapy NXC-201 and interim results for IMX-110 in colorectal cancer patients. With the ramp-up in clinical activity, mainly the NEXICART-1 trial, as well as the two ongoing Phase Ib/IIa trials for IMX-110, management reported R&D expenses of $2.2m, notably higher than $0.6m in the previous year. At end June 2023, cash was $12.7m, supported by a $5m (gross) at-the-market fund-raise in H123. Based on our estimated cash burn, we continue to forecast an operating cash runway into Q224, consistent with management guidance. As we update our FY23 and FY24 expense estimates based on the H123 run rate, roll forward our model and update the net cash figure, our valuation adjusts to $81.1m versus $83.3m previously.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...